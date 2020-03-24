Easing financial impact of coronavirus crisis on Costa Almeria businesses and households

CUEVAS del Almanzora council has adopted a series of economic measures aimed at easing the impact of the coronavirus state of alarm on businesses and households.

Cuevas Mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria said the local administration has approved suspending the payment of municipal taxes for occupying space in a public streets.

Liria also reported that while the state of alarm lasts no centralised procedures for embargos in financial institutions will be launched connected to the IBI property tax, the IAE economic activity tax or the vehicle tax, for which the collection of payments is administered by the Almeria provincial government. He said the voluntary period payment procedure has also been suspended for the time being.

The municipal taxes corresponding to April related to the indoor swimming pool and the municipal school of music, dance and theatre have been suspended too.

Where the sports school are concerned, the local authority is looking at whether to return fees already paid for up until the end of courses or whether to extend the courses, which normally would wind up in May.





At the same time, the council is studying the possibility of launching a series of financial measure aimed at supporting families and businesses in the municipality affected by the crisis.



