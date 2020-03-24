DESPICABLE ARSONISTS TORCH TWO CRUCIAL UK FOOD DELIVERY TRUCKS IN BRISTOL

TWO FOOD DELIVERY TRUCKS WERE SET ON FIRE LAST NIGHT IN BRISTOL IN WHAT HAS BEEN DESCRIBED AS AN” UNWARRANTED AND DESPICABLE THOUGHTLESS ATTACK”

The attacks sparked fury and concern for vulnerable people relying on the service during the coronavirus crisis.

Iceland’s managing director Richard Walker posted an image of one of the supermarket van’s destroyed after an attack in Southmead, Bristol, on Monday night. The shocking news comes after Boris Johnson urged people to order vital food supplies and household essentials online for home delivery as he placed the UK on lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Another twitter user said: “Shocking Richard when it’s such a lifeline for some, what is wrong with these people.”

One replied: “This is despicable! What the hell is wrong with these people.”





Britain awoke to a virtual lockdown on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to stay at home, shops to close and an end to all social gatherings to halt the spread of coronavirus.



