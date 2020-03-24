Contactless Card Limits Raised to £45 in UK to Limit Use of Cash that might be carrying the Coronavirus

THE CONTACTLESS CARD LIMIT IN THE UK IS GOING TO BE INCREASED NEXT WEEK IN A MOVE THAT WILL REDUCE PHYSICAL CONTACT WITH DEVICES WHEN SHOPPING

It is hoped the move will reduce the need for physical contact with devices where people need to input their pin number, it’s the safest and most hygienic method of payment as it completely eliminates the need to touch a PIN pad.

-- Advertisement --

With most UK supermarkets and shops preferring card payments over cash during the coronavirus crisis, the majority of shoppers have turned to contactless. It’s the safest and most hygienic method of payment as it completely eliminates the need to touch a PIN pad.

The limit for debit and credit cards sits at £35 – something which has proven a problem for those trying to pay for larger shops to reduce the number of trips to the shops.

From next week, the limit will rise from £30 to £45 for a single transaction in some shops, making it easier for shoppers to pay for their goods in a single payment.







