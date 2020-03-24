Chinese Factory Owner Contacts The Euro Weekly News On Spain’s Costa del Sol Offering Support Insight & Hope

A Chinese factory owner Max Xing contacted the Euro Weekly News In Spain this morning and offered support and help with some hope as well

Max Xing from Dalian in China based in the North of China, made contact with the Euro Weekly News this morning to offer support to everyone on the Costa Del Sol.

Firstly the offer, Max offered to fly over face masks as he heard about the shortages in Spain and the UK, he says he will do this at no cost and will pay for it all himself.

Max the Managing Director of BOSI international has now arranged the breath masks to be sent to the offices of the Euro Weekly News, and as soon as they arrive we will find a way of distributing them to our loyal readers, if you would like a free mask please reserve one by emailing georgestephens@euroweeklynews.com the delivery is expected to arrive in 7-10 days dependent on DHL.

Max then offered hope to residents of Spain as he scorned rumours that the truth was not coming out of China as he told us exclusively:

” Please give me your post address and phone number in Spain. I will send some to you by express/Fedex. Everything is going back to normal here now. The restaurant and school are re-opening. Factories are starting working one month ago. But people in the public with a mask all the time. It has all been shut down for 3 months now. I think it will take no less than 3 months from now in Europe. The virus are killing all the business. The furniture business is not the worst one!”





” Despite the huge losses to my business I must send you all breath masks at my cost,I want to help you all in Spain” Max further said.

“Do not believe what you read when it says China is not telling the truth, we are, it’s under control here now after 3 months and finally we are returning to normal, if everyone listens to advice you will pull through this in Spain”





“Stay safe everyone and I wish you all the best from here in China” finished Max.

Max is a shy family man who’s offer was very much appreciated by the EWN and we shall continue to keep in touch with Max following the Coronavirus in China.