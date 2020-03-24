China Lifts Lockdown On 50 Million People – Breaking News – This Gives Spain And Europe Hope

Latest Figures Released As Coronavirus in Spain Claims 1720 Lives


The Chinese Government has said today that the 2-month lockdown of 50 million people will be lifted today.  Coronavirus originated from the Hubei province of China.

Those with a green health certificate which means they have tested negative for COVID-19 will be permitted to leave Hubei province from midnight on March 25th.  They have not been allowed to leave the region since January 23rd.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus remains under lockdown.  Nobody will be able to go in and out of there until April 8th.





