THERE are now 63 health professionals in Mallorca infected with the coronavirus, Balearic Island Infectious Disease Management Autonomous Committee spokesman Francesc Alberti reported today Tuesday.

Of these, 33 are in the Son Espases hospital and 14 are in the Hospital Universitario Son Llatzer in Palma. There are a further 11 in Inca and five in Manacor.

-- Advertisement --

A further 252 are being monitored.

Alberti said the coronavirus case total for the Balearic Islands now stands at 478. There have been 13 deaths and 19 recoveries, putting the active case figure at 446.

In Mallorca, 47 cases have ended up in intensive care units, either public or private, and 175 Covid-19 patients have had to be hospitalised.



