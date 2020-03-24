BREAKING NEWS: India’s PM orders 21-day lockdown for country’s 1.3 billion citizens amid coronavirus pandemic

INDIA’S Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today announced a 21-day lockdown for the nation’s 1.3 billion citizens due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to prevent the further spread of the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, Modi announced that the entire country will be put under lockdown from midnight tonight. It will be effective for 21 days, until 14th April 2020.

Addressing the nation today for the second time in just days, the Prime Minister said that the nationwide lockdown will be just like a ‘curfew’.

Around 519 people in India are already reported to be diagnosed with Covid-19, and the country’s death toll currently stands at 11.



