As Predicted a Second Wave of the Coronavirus Sweeps across China as New cases Double Overnight

Mainland China saw a doubling in new coronavirus cases, driven by a jump in infected travelers arriving from abroad, while more locally transmitted cases crept into its daily tally, including one in the central city of Wuhan.

President Xi Jinping had been projecting confidence that his government had stemmed the outbreak in China. On March 10, Xi visited Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, for the first time since the disease emerged.

Chinese officials have been moving to ease the quarantine in steps as new cases dropped toward zero from a peak of 15,000 a month ago. Hubei last week started allowing some residents in lower-risk areas to leave the province for work. According to local media reports, people have to get a “green code” certification proving they are in good health in order to leave.





But with the virus is accelerating its spread globally and Europe now reporting more cases than China, the world’s second-largest economy will struggle to resume full activity.

China had 78 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, a two-fold increase from a day earlier, of the new cases, 74 were imported infections, up from 39 a day earlier.





Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and epicenter of the outbreak in China, reported one new case, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, following five days of no new infections. In a worrying trend, three other local infections were reported elsewhere in the country.

