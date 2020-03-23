Town Hall employee on Spain’s Costa Blanca tests positive for COVID19







A female employee at Campello Town Hall has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news emerged today, Monday March 23, but she was found to have the virus on Tuesday last week (March 17).

This was one day after the local government decided to close the building to the public for personal attention, municipal sources revealed to the Spanish media.

-- Advertisement --



Despite testing positive no special measures have been introduced, the same sources claimed.

At the time of writing, no other employee appears to have been infected although the town hall advised those who were most in contact with the woman to keep an extremely close watch on their health to detect possible coronavirus symptoms.







