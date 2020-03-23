Street cleaning stepped up in capital of Spain’s Mallorca to stop spread of coronavirus







STREET cleaning in Mallorca capital Palma has been stepped up as part of the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The municipal EMAYA cleaning company has been washing down roads with water and bleach as part of the actions the city needs to carry out in compliance with the national Government’s Royal Decree declaring a state of alarm.

The intensified cleaning efforts began by prioritising areas which attract the highest numbers of people, including Avenida Jaume III, Via Roma, the Rambla, Sant Miquel and Sindicat.

The cleaning teams are using three tanker lorries and two street sweeping machines with water pressure systems.



