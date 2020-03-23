Spain’s lockdown notes 84% drop in Costa Del Sol traffic this weekend

Monday saw a drop in Malaga's traffic of about 61%, and it dropped further to around an average of 70% as the week went on. CREDIT: Alberto Loyo, Shutterstock


Spain’s police authorities have confirmed that Malaga’s roads saw an 84% drop in traffic this weekend, as a result of the country’s lockdown.

During the week, between Monday 16th March and Friday 20th March of last week, Malaga’s traffic police noted an average drop of approximately 70%. Monday saw a drop in traffic of about 61%, and it dropped further to around an average of 70% as the week went on.

The police authorities analysed traffic across 40 key points around Malaga, including Avenida Juan Sebastián Elcano, The Paseo Marítimo of Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Paseo de Reding, Victoria, the Alcazaba tunnel, the Alameda Principal and Colón, Muelle Heredia, Avenida de Andalucía, Carlos Haya, Europa, Pacífico, Avenida Ortega y Gasset and Velázquez.

 






