Nando’s shuts all its UK restaurants over coronavirus crisis as Brits stay indoors







NANDO’S HAS TAKEN THE DECISION TO CLOSE ALL ITS UK STORES CITING LACK OF DEMAND AND TWEETING ‘IT’S THE BEST COURSE OF ACTION’ AS BRITAIN MOVES TOWARDS A TOTAL LOCKDOWN

On Friday last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told all food venues to shut and slowly but surely some of the giants of the food retail industry have slammed their doors shut.

The popular chain made the announcement on Twitter and said it was the “best course of action”. A Nando’s spokesperson wrote in the tweet: “The health and safety of our customers and team is our highest priority.

“We have decided that the best course of action right now is to temporarily close our restaurants until further notice.

“We will keep you updated on our channels. We’ll see you soon.”

Chief Executive Officer Paul Pomroy said it would distribute food to “those in need”, with emergency workers in line for free meals and drinks.





In a statement he said: “Over the last 24 hours, it has become clear that maintaining safe social distancing while operating busy takeaway and Drive-Thru restaurants is increasingly difficult and therefore we have taken the decision to close every restaurant in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23rd March at the latest.”

“We will be working closely with community groups across the UK and Ireland to distribute food from our restaurants to those most in need, and ahead of closing tomorrow evening, will ensure frontline health workers and emergency services personnel do not have to pay for any food or drink in our restaurants on sight of their work pass.”





“But I have been clear throughout this that we would only continue to operate whilst it was safe for our people and together with our franchisees, we feel now is the time to make this decision to temporarily close. I want to thank every single one of our 135,000 employees.”

“I am so proud of them all for adapting so quickly to a constantly evolving work environment, taking every step to keep our customers, couriers and teams safe and looking after each other so very well.”

