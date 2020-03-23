LONDON PARKS ORDERED TO CLOSE AFTER PEOPLE IGNORE SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES IN THE CAPITAL







BORIS JOHNSON IS SAID TO BE FURIOUS AFTER BEING TOLD THAT LONDONERS HAD DISOBEYED GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES ABOUT SOCIAL DISTANCING IN ITS PARKS

Ministers condemned the acts as “completely selfish” as hundreds also took to social media on Sunday to report that thousands of joggers and families were seen in the parks around London disregarding the 2-meter social distancing rule advised by the government last week. It said it is now also considering the closure of ALL non-essential shops.

-- Advertisement --



The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged people to “stop social mixing”, saying “people will die” if they don’t, he went on to say that people should not leave home “unless you really have to”.

Hammersmith and Fulham council closed parks on Sunday night while the Royal Parks, responsible for Hyde, Regent’s and St James’ Parks, are closing kiosks and cafes.

Roads to outer parks – including Richmond, Bushy and Greenwich Parks – will be closed, with the Royals Parks calling social distancing “absolutely crucial”.







