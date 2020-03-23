Latest Coronavirus Statistics From Spain – Set After 1AM GMT – Breaking News From Around The World







Here are the latest statistics from Worldometer. In Spain, there are 28,603 total cases with 3,107 new cases, 1,756 total deaths with 375 new fatalities. 2,125 have recovered with 24,722 active cases. Let’s look at figures from around the world.

-- Advertisement --



In breaking news, there are 9,339 new cases and 117 new deaths in the United States. 50 new cases in New Zealand, and 665 new cases and 48 new fatalities in the UK. Worldometer resets later with China and other countries due to the time difference.

We will keep you updated 24/7.



