Large Retail Stores Across Britain Receive Confidential Memo To Prepare For Total Lockdown And Closure







The largest chain stores across the UK woke up this more to a ” confidential notice” from the government informing them of a warning that total lock is nearing and expect to have to close down shortly all stores that do not sell essential products.

John Lewis close tonight but had already announced prior but the first to follow the memo was Harvey’s furniture stores that will close tonight.

It’s regarded as another sign that the UK will enter a total lock down period as the public seem to be ignoring the advice of Boris Johnson and his self distance regulations, forcing him earlier today to close down all London’s parks.

Some retailers whilst taking preparations after receiving the confidential email by way moving staff to online operations and preparing stores for quick closure are though awaiting official confirmation before deciding to close, despite the stores taking very little revenue.

One retail boss who sells furniture told the Euro Weekly News: “We don’t know which way to turn at present, we have 100 stores in the UK and several in the US, yes we can close though really at a turn of a key as the stores are showroom only, the issue then though is how long we continue to make home deliveries, we already have many hundreds of customers suspending delivery as they don’t wish delivery teams in their homes at the present time”



