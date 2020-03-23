GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 deaths in Spain’s Malaga today & number of new cases slows down







No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded today in Malaga, and the number of new cases registered have also slowed down, according to the local health authorities. Just 15 news cases were registered today, compared to 21 yesterday (Sunday) and 60 on Saturday.

However, it’s too early to let our guard down because Malaga still has 520 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 192 are hospitalised and 307 in isolation.

Andalusia too noted a decline in the number of new cases over the weekend. However, the community of Andalusia registered 11 new deaths from other provinces in the region today and now accounts for a total of 1,961 diagnosed cases, according to the Ministry of Health. It’s the 7th community with the most cases in the country.

In short, it’s too early to talk of ‘the curve flattening’ yet, cautions Spain’s Ministry of Health because the rapid coronavirus detection tests, which are due to arrive in the next few days, could actually see the number of new cases to go up again.



