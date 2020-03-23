





Fuengirola Town Hall limit bus journeys on the Costa del Sol during Coronavirus pandemic in Spain

FUENGIROLA Town Hall has decided to reduce the frequency of local buses after passenger numbers declined by more than 92 per cent of regular travellers and on the recommendation of the Ministry of Transport to limit exposure to Covid-19.

Councillor of Transport for Fuengirola, Isabel González, has commented, “since the State of Alarm was decreed on March 14 as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19, we have detected a drop in the number of users that have exceeded 92.5 per cent; Given this situation and, in addition, to comply with the recommendations on passenger transport given by the authorities, we will reduce the frequency of our urban transport.”

-- Advertisement --



The new schedules are already being distributed in bus shelters and through the local media.



