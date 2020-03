A NUMBER of taxi drivers in Marbella are offering free rides to health workers and those over 65 who need to travel to health centres throughout the municipality for the duration of the state of alarm, always subject to conditions imposed by the government.

In addition, they are prepared to assist those over 65 by taking them to purchase groceries or medical products from pharmacists.

-- Advertisement --



Bookings may be requested by calling 622241787/678487548/609348119/601064668.