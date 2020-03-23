Firefighters in Almuñecar Volunteer to Help Fight Against the Coronavirus Crisis







The firefighters in Almuñecar have joined the fight against the coronavirus crisis on a purely “voluntary basis”, informs chief firefighter, Jose Luis Varela. They have decided to help disinfect the area by focusing on municipal buildings and common place areas, as there is already a company who is dedicated to cleaning the actual streets and public pathways.

The disinfection process is carried out every day from 10.00am to 2.00pm, they begin with disinfecting the Local Police headquarters, they then disinfect the Guardia Civil Barracks and move onto areas such as the bus station, town hall, and La Herradura Civic Centre.

“To complete this task, we have three firefighters who are equipped with all the necessary tools and equipment to carry out the disinfecting work, along with sulphating machines which can hold up to 16 litres of solution.” explained Varela.

