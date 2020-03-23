Enormous Recruitment Drive for Milkmen as Demand ‘Goes Beserk’







Thousands of people have returned to having their milk delivered as they are forced to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The country’s largest milk and groceries doorstep delivery service, Milk and More, has reported an increase of 25,000 customers. Due to the increase, they are now looking to recruit 100 more people.

After decades of diminishing rounds, with competition from cheaper supermarkets almost wiping them out, surviving milkmen said demand was ‘berserk’.

Milk & More CEO Patrick Muller said: “We have been at the heart of the communities in which we serve for decades, but potentially we have never had such an important role as we do now in this current health crisis.

“Our customers are our number one priority, and they’re relying on us delivering to them more now than ever before, which is why it is absolutely crucial that we look to increase our workforce.





“We would encourage anyone who finds themselves currently out of work, whether temporarily or permanently, and who is keen to work with a team who is passionate about serving the needs of their local community, to get in touch and join the Milk & More family.”



