Doubts Grow Over Tokyo 2020 Olympics as Canada Withdraws its Athletes due to the Coronavirus Crisis







AS CANADA WITHDRAWS ITS ATHLETES FROM THE 2020 TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES THERE ARE NOW FEARS THAT JAPAN MAY ANNOUNCE A POSTPONEMENT OR EVEN CANCELLATION

The 2020 Olympics could be postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic as Canada said it would not send a team to Tokyo this summer unless the Games were postponed for one year.

The announcement from Canada came shortly after the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, admitted for the first time that the games, due to begin on 24 July could be postponed.

Meanwhile, the Australian team has said it was “clear” the games could not go ahead and told its athletes to prepare for a 2021 games. Other countries including Norway, Brazil, and Slovenia have pressed the IOC on a possible postponement.

Canada`s Olympic and Paralympic committee said it had taken “the difficult decision” to withdraw after consulting athletes, sports groups, and the Canadian government.





It then “urgently called” on the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, and World Health Organization, to postpone the games for a year.

“While we recognise the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” their statement said.





The Canadian later posted a message on Twitter saying:

“Postpone today. Conquer tomorrow.”

On Sunday, the IOC announced that it is considering the possibility of postponing the Tokyo Games but said cancelling the event would not solve problems or help anybody.

The Olympics have never been postponed or cancelled in peacetime. The 1940 Olympics – which were called off because of World War Two – were due to be held in Tokyo.

