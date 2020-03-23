Cruise Ship Held in Lisbon Docks with 2500 Multi-National Passengers Onboard as Portugal enters a State Of Emergency

The MSC Fantasia
The MSC Fantasia must wait until all 2500 passengers are tested for the Coronavirus


THE CRUISE SHIP MSC FANTASIA HAS BEEN PUT INTO QUARANTINE WHILE ALL 2,500 PASSENGERS ARE TESTED FOR THE CORONAVIRUS

The Port of Lisbon in Portugal is a popular destination for Cruise Liners.
  • Two private yachts have also been refused entry into Portimão over the last few days: one, from Morocco, remains at anchor sitting out the quarantine period of 14 days.
  • All arrivals into Portugal from now, whether via sea, air or road, are required to submit themselves to 14 days of quarantine.
  • Health authorities are reporting to be performing 1,500 tests a day.
  • 1,150 people are currently awaiting results.

 





