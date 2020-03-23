Coronavirus cases in Spain’s Costa Del Sol continue to surge albeit at a ‘slightly’ lower rate







Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on the Costa Del Sol continue to rise, albeit at a ‘slightly’ lower rate, according to the latest statics from Spain’s Ministry of Health. Malaga registered 21 new cases yesterday (Sunday), taking the new total to 505. Of these, 169 are hospitalised and 315 remain in quarantine at home. There was also one death, taking the city’s total coronavirus death toll to 23.

Malaga continues to be the province with the most cases in the region, accounting for 29.3% of Andalusia’s total (1,725), followed by Granada (335), Sevilla (295), Córdoba (180), Jaén (171), Cádiz (134), Almería (58) and Huelva (47).

On a positive note, Andalusia has registered fewer new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to Spain’s Ministry of Health. Around 210 new cases were recorded on Sunday, compared to 228 on Saturday and 279 on Friday. However, it’s too early to talk of ‘the curve flattening’ yet, cautions Spain’s Ministry of Health, as once the rapid coronavirus detection tests arrive in the next few days, there is the possibility that we’ll see numbers go up again.

