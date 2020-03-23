Churches shut their doors across Spain’s Mallorca







CHURCHES across Mallorca have shut their doors.

A week after the State of Alarm declaration, the Bishopric of Mallorca decreed the complete closure of all churches, chapels and places of worship.

The decision followed “the worsening of the situation due to the coronavirus contagions”, the Bishopric commented.

It said the aim was to avoid unnecessary contacts and the possibility of spreading the virus.

At the same time the Bishopric reminded the faithful that their spiritual attention is assured via telephone or telematically.



