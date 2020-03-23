





Celebrity News: NUMBERS DON’T LIE, Colombian pop superstar Shakira urges fans to stay at home during Coronavirus pandemic in Spain

COLOMBIAN pop icon Shakira broke her social media silence with an emotional call to action in an urgent message to her fans

As worldwide TikTok users distract themselves from the Coronavirus pandemic with the “Hips Don’t Lie challenge,” Shakira, herself, is urging everyone to face reality.

The international superstar, who lives just outside Barcelona, appeared in an informative Instagram video on Sunday, March 22, pleading with fans “Many countries are either not following their World Health Organization’s recommendations, or are being too slow to take measures, or are prioritizing the economy over the wellbeing of their citizens,” Shakira began.

“From my experience in the last few weeks living here in Europe, we’ve realized that the virus is too fast and the leaders are way too slow,” the UNICEF spokesperson continued. “All countries should work together with WHO in a coordinated worldwide plan.”

Shakira also pointed out that “countries that for now have few cases should learn from the mistakes we’re now paying for in European countries where the actions were too late.”





The singer encouraged her followers to take action, adding: “Let’s urge our leaders to implement 15 days of extreme social distancing. Close schools and public places to flatten that curve to prevent further spread, especially in countries that are underprepared for providing adequate medical care like in Latin American and Africa.”



