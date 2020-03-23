95-Year-Old Italian Woman Recovers from Coronavirus and Becomes a Symbol of Hope and Resistance in the Fight Against the Global Pandemic







Alma Clara Corsini, a 95-year-old woman, has managed to beat the coronavirus in Modena, Italy, becoming the second person in the country, over 90 years of age, to beat COVID-19.

Corsini was hospitalised on March 5 and since then she has become the team’s symbol of hope, the medical professionals were so proud of this woman that they took a photo with her to share on social media.

“Yes, yes I am very well. The doctor and the rest of the staff are all very good people, they have taken very good care of me and they will shortly send me back home” informed Corisini.

Alma Clara Corsini has become a symbol of resistance to the coronavirus, which has already claimed around 5,500 lives in Italy. There are currently 60,000 cases of coronavirus in the country. This is at least the second case in the country in which a person, older than 90, has been cured of coronavirus. In the Lombardia region, a 97-year-old man was given the all clear this week as he managed to recover from pneumonia.