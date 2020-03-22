WATCH: Costa Blanca pizza company delivers 1,000 free orders to health workers and police in Spain







A HUGE gesture of solidarity on the Costa Blanca saw 18 motorcyclists deliver more than 70 free pizzas to staff at Sant Joan Hospital in Alicante and several pharmacies this weekend.

But this is just the latest show of support from Pizza Express in El Campello and Mutxamel, which has been distributing the takeaway favourite to workers on the frontline since the nationwide State of Alarm was declared.

-- Advertisement --



Employee Esteban García said: “We have distributed more than 1,000 free orders to the Local Police, Civil Protection, Guardia Civil and health centres in these municipalities.”





Otras más de 100 pizzas entregadas a los que están en primera línea￼.Que no nos para nadie￼

Zveřejnil(a) Pizza express-campellomutxamel dne Sobota 21. března 2020

Another 100 + pizzas delivered to those on the first line. CREDIT: pizza express-mutxamelelcampello

He added that each time they arrive at their destination, they are met with applause and cheers.

The company intends to continue to support those working around the clock to help fight the spread of coronavirus, “as long as the money holds out”.

This news article is brought to you by Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct’s mission is to make people’s/businesses lives easier by making the flow of money around the world simpler and more direct. They change money from one currency into another. There’s more to it than that, but they like to keep things simple.

Let’s talk currency! Contact them now on 950 478 914 or http://www.currenciesdirect.com