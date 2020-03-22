WATCH: Costa Almeria police join Spain’s nightly show of respect for medical staff battling coronavirus on the frontline







IN a moving expression of solidarity in these difficult times, Local Police have joined the nightly homage to medical staff battling coronavirus on the frontline at Almeria City’s Torrecardenas hospital.

A veces un aplauso explica mejor que las palabras el respeto y la admiración que sentimos por quienes han sabido convertir su trabajo en un ejemplo de dignidad y compromiso. ¡GRACIAS A TODOS! ❤️ 👩🏻‍⚕️👨🏻‍⚕️👮🏻👮🏻‍♂️ Hospital Universitario Torrecárdenas#PolicíaLocalAlmería#PolicíaNacionalAlmerí#MásCapitalMásAlmería🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Zveřejnil(a) Ayuntamiento De Almería dne Sobota 21. března 2020



Every night at 8pm the streets of the provincial capital ring out with the sounds of cheers and clapping as residents confined indoors by the coronavirus state of alarm restrictions take to their windows and balconies to show their appreciation for the health professionals.

Then last night Local Police gathered in vans, cars and with motorbikes in front of the hospital entrance, and with flashing blue lights, sirens and applause demonstrated their respect for all the doctors, nurses, cleaning staff and others who are working so hard to defeat this silent enemy.





