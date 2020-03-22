





WATCH VIDEO. Spain’s National Police see the funny side of group of ducks breaking Coronavirus lockdown law

LOCKDOWN has its lighter moments, even for National Police officers patrolling to ensure that empty streets remain empty.

Footage from inside their vehicle shows one of them hanging up on a call, saying to ring back if there is problem.

Then he and his colleague see a fast-waddling flock of a dozen or so ducks on the other side of the road.

“We are cutting off a group of ducks here,” one says to headquarters, to accompanying laughter from a fellow officer.

Unable to stop laughing they say it’s an unauthorised demonstration, debating what to do, whether to fine the ducks or make confit out of them.





How funny, they say, but at least there are no cars around to get them killed.

Rolling down the window one asks the ducks where they think they are going.





“Señoras what are you doing? All good, how’s things? Don’t you know you shouldn’t go out?” they call out, continuing to laugh.

“All okay? Who gave you permission to be outside when we’re in the middle of a State of Alarm?” they ask before exclaiming “Coño! La madre que lo pario!” Spain-speak for “Well I’ll be f—ed!” and driving off.

But the ducks had the last word and the footage ends with what sounds suspiciously like a quack.

