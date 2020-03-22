Spain military erect first coronavirus emergency field hospital







THE Spanish military has set up Spain’s first coronavirus crisis field hospital.

The emergency facilities at Madrid’s Ifema fair and congress complex, which will be able to provide authorities with some 5,500 extra beds if necessary are expected to be fully up and running by Tuesday, but took in the first Covid-19 patients from other hospitals on Saturday night.

They were put in pavillion number five, where there are provisionally 200 beds, and where there will be a further 300 within hours.

The Madrid emergency health service has now put out a call on Twitter for doctors and nurses to cover the field hospital’s needs.

The decision to set up the Ifema hospital followed the agreement on Friday by the Madrid Community president Isabel Diaz Ayuso and Defence Minister Margarita Robles to take further measures in the fight against coronavirus.

Madrid is the most affected region in Spain by coronavirus, with close to 10,000 contagions and more than 1,000 deaths by Sunday afternoon.

