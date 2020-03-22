Latest Coronavirus Statistics From Spain – Breaking News From The USA – Posted After Midnight GMT







Here are Worldometer’s latest coronavirus statistics from Spain and around the world set at 12:04 UK GMT, Spain has 25,496 total cases with 3,925 new cases. Total fatalities in Spain are 1,378 with 285 new deaths. 2,125 have recovered, thankfully.

Currently, there are 304,999 COVID-19 cases globally with 13,017 deaths and 94,798 recovered. Please the chart below but it’s changing by the minute so we have breaking news, see below.

In the latest news, USA just reported seconds ago on Worldometer. America has jumped to spot number three ahead of Spain. Trump has called it “the invisible enemy” in a recent press conference. China has reported no new cases due to the time difference. Here’s hoping there is good news from China later on today.

