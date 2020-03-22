Grateful Residents in Barcelona Spain Project Giant Messages of Thanks onto a Local Hospital







IN RECOGNITION OF THE DANGEROUS WORK THEY UNDERTAKE EVERY DAY IN TREATING PATIENTS WITH THE CORONAVIRUS A GROUP OF RESIDENTS IN BARCELONA PROJECTED MESSAGES OF PRAISE AND THANKS ONTO THE SIDES OF THE HOSPITAL.

Tributes continue to pour in for the brave work done by doctors, nurses, and health workers in their battle against the coronavirus. Proof of this is the applause offered by citizens every night, at 8.00pm, from their balconies and windows.

On Saturday night, a group of residents of Barcelona surprised everyone with a spectacular display, according to a local source it was made more difficult due to the lockdown and required a team of engineers and helpers to put it together.

“It was at dusk this Saturday, at the time of the applause for the workers”, said a local resident, “when the residents of Flos I Calcat street, next to the Hospital of Barcelona, showed their spirits and thanks when the displays lit up”.

The reason for organising this screening on the health centre was to visualise directly on the hospital building “the great work of the medical and nursing staff who, every day, save lives,” according to a local resident.





The images are fine in detail, the messages fitting right on the sides of the Barcelona Hospital complex. In one you can see emoticons, like the heart and an arm full of strength; in another one, you can read a big ‘thank you’ and in the other one, you see more emoticons.

The heart is, without a doubt, the most important image that these neighbours have chosen to thank the health personnel for their work in these days of the pandemic.



