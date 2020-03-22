Free taxi rides for medical personnel to get to and from work in Spain’s Mallorca







MEDICAL personnel in Mallorca are being offered free taxi rides to get between their homes and their jobs in health centres and hospitals.

The move by the Taxi Association belonging to the Balearic Transport Business Federation follows a meeting with the Secretary General of the Balearic Island Government Health Service Secretary General Manuel Palomino Chacon on the collaboration.

As of last week the Taxi Association has allocated a budget for the service, which is being operated by taxi firms in Palma, Andratx, Manacor and Santanyi.

The Taxi Group is also in talks with associate taxi drivers in other Mallorca municipalities to join the initiative in what the business federation described as “a show of support for the island’s health collective.”





