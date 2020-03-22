BREAKING NEWS: one of the latest victims to die of coronavirus in the UK was 18-years old







The number of people who have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus has risen by 48 in a day to 281.

Coronavirus infections in the UK have increased by 635 to 5,683 the Department of Health said.

-- Advertisement --



In England, 37 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths there to 257.

The patients were aged between 18 and 102 years old and all were in vulnerable groups, including with underlying health conditions.

There have been seven fatalities in Wales over the last 24 hours, taking it’s total to 12 and a further three in Scotland, where the number of deaths overall now stands at 10.





Meanwhile, an elderly patient with an underlying medical condition has become the second person to die in Northern Ireland.

This article is sponsored by Golden Leaves International[/caption]

This article was brought to you by Glexpatservices

Planning ahead.

A pre-paid funeral plan is the easy way to arrange and pay for your funeral in advance, whilst protecting your loved ones and knowing that at least some of the stress can be avoided.

If you do have any worries or concerns or need immediate help or assistance during this uncertain time please do call us on our emergency contact number 800 098 309 or 603531417 for immediate assistance. Best wishes and keep safe – The Golden Leaves Team

http://www.goldenleavesinternational.com

