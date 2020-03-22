Boris Johnson warns cases of the Coronavirus are “stark” and “accelerating” and to “stay away from mum” on Mothers Day







BORIS JOHNSON SAYS THE BEST GIFT YOU CAN GIVE YOUR MOTHER TODAY IS TO STAY AWAY AND CALL THEM INSTEAD.

Boris Johnson has warned the number of coronavirus cases in the UK is “stark” and “accelerating” and tells adults the best present they can give their mother for Mother’s Day is to stay away from them and call or Skype instead.

“The sad news is that means staying away,” he said, he went on to say that the best present adults could give this Mothering Sunday was to spare their mother the risk of catching coronavirus. In justification, he said he said: “The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating”.

Instead of a visit, the prime minister recommended a phone call, video call or Skype. And in what sounded like a ban on kissing or hugging, he said physical contact or getting close should be avoided.

In a blunt Mother’s Day message, the prime minister said an elderly or vulnerable mother was much more likely to die from coronavirus – and it was impossible to “sugar coat” the threat.





“The Italians have a superb health care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand. The Italian death toll is already in the thousands and climbing”.

“Unless we act together unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread – then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed. That is why this country has taken the steps that it has, in imposing restrictions never seen before either in peace or war.”





4,500 retired doctors and nurses rejoin the NHS Thousands of retired healthcare workers have signed up to help fight coronavirus, but Health Secretary Matt Hancock has stressed that many more are needed. In just 48 hours, 4,000 nurses and 500 doctors answered the call to return to work, Mr Hancock said. The Government had issued a rallying cry for tens of thousands of retired doctors and nurses, telling them: “Your NHS Needs You.”