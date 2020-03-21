WATCH: British Embassy in Spain issues travel advice to expats and UK tourists trying to get home







THE British Embassy has published a new video from British Ambassador Hugh Elliott aimed at British tourists in Spain, together with a Q&A to address some of the most frequently asked questions.

-- Advertisement --



We know you still have lots of questions about returning to the UK from Spain, so today we have uploaded a Q&A to provide further guidance. Here’s Ambassador Hugh Elliott’s latest message. 🇬🇧🇪🇸 #coronavirus Q&A: https://bit.ly/2UeKvpW Zveřejnil(a) Brits in Spain dne Čtvrtek 19. března 2020



The main points covered are:





Hotels:

The Spanish Government has ordered that hotels and short-stay accommodation must close by midnight on March 26. These instructions do not apply to long-stay accommodation where people can cater for themselves. The local authorities may ask British travellers to move hotels, as guests are grouped into smaller numbers of hotels, but they have underlined that no-one will be left without accommodation.

We advise British tourists in Spain who wish to return to the UK to make travel plans to do so as soon as possible.

Travel:

Flights are still operating between Spain and the UK, albeit at reduced levels. If you need to book a new flight or bring your return journey forward you should check the airlines’ websites and flight comparison sites. You may need to be flexible about your destination airport in the UK.

Airlines and ferry companies are experiencing a high volume of calls. Check their websites for the latest information. We are working closely with airlines to ensure that flights continue to operate and that British nationals can get home as soon as possible.

Driving through France :

Spain is not restricting land border crossings from Spain to France. To drive back through France, the French authorities require that you fill in a declaration to explain your reason for travel, you should also have evidence of your onward travel plan (ie ferry/rail ticket). Please check our travel advice page for France for the latest information. If you do not have access to the printer, you can write the declaration by hand. https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/france

British Ambassador Hugh Elliott said:

“As part of the effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Spanish Government has ordered the closure of all short-stay accommodation by Thursday March 26. I want to reassure you that the Spanish authorities have told us very clearly that no one will be left without accommodation, however, it does make it even more important that you arrange your return journey as soon as possible.

“Flights are still operating from Spain to the UK and tens of thousands of British citizens have successfully returned to the UK in the past few days. Do consult your airline’s website for the latest information and if you need to book a new flight you can also try comparison websites.

“I know that in some places this is proving difficult. We are continuing to liaise with the airlines and Spanish authorities as the situation evolves. We will update our advice regularly. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

The latest travel advice for Spain is at: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain

While some of the most frequently asked questions at www.facebook.com/britsinspain. This will be updated regularly to reflect the latest information.

*This news article is brought to you by Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct’s mission is to make people’s/businesses lives easier by making the flow of money around the world simpler and more direct. They change money from one currency into another. There’s more to it than that, but they like to keep things simple.

Let’s talk currency! Contact them now on 950 478 914 or http://www.currenciesdirect.com