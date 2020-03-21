Spotted On The Costa Del Sol – Spanish Guardia Civil Go Undercover – Police Show Vigilancy In The Spanish Lockdown







At approximately 6 pm, Spanish time, Guardia Civil police were spotted by our undercover reporter behind Mercadona in Calahonda, Mijas.

Our reporter saw plainclothes Guardia Civil officers as he was exiting Mercadona’s parking lot with groceries. He witnessed two men with an unmarked car questioning two teenagers. One of the men revealed they were official officers when he removed his jacket to reveal a Guardia Civil official armband.

The reporter commented that as he was loading his groceries into the car he saw the same plainclothes officers looking for other offenders breaking current lockdown rules.

This is in response to the latest government guidelines for the police to be vigilant. Clearly, they are doing an exceptional job of trying to ensure the safety of our communities. You never know who is watching, and in this case, the police are doing a spectacular job.

I witnessed the same in 1997 when I stayed up all night behind the police barriers just before Princess Diana’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral. I was living in nearby Pimlico at the time. I chatted with two gentlemen all night and they eventually divulged they were undercover officers for security purposes. I was especially grateful as I was pregnant at the time.





These men and women of the police worldwide and especially Spain, are doing their utmost to care for us. We salute you.



