SPANISH MAN BRUTALLY MURDERS HIS 35 YEAR OLD WIFE IN FRONT OF THEIR TWO SMALL CHILDREN THEN SURRENDERS HIMSELF TO POLICE IN ALMASSORA,VALENCIA







THE GUARDIA CIVIL HAVE INVESTIGATED WHAT THEY DESCRIBED “AS ANOTHER CASE OF MALE VIOLENCE” AS A MAN SLAUGHTERED HIS WIFE DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF THEIR TWO LITTLE CHILDREN.

The incident has shocked residents in the small coastal town of Castellón in Almassora, Valencia. As confirmed by sources from the Almassora City Council to the EFE agency, the crime occurred in the family home located on the Om Blanc road and, after ending the life of his partner, the man turned himself into the Civil Guard.

Sources close to the investigation have added that the suspect, Jose F.F., turned himself in at 8.25 am this morning to the Civil Guard headquarters in Almassora and there he confessed to killing his partner the night before.





The Government Delegation against Gender Violence has reported early that it is collecting data on the murder of this woman to confirm if it is a new sexist crime.

If it is confirmed, then the number of women killed by gender violence in Spain would amount to 17 in 2020 and 1,050 since statistics began to be recorded in 2003.





In addition, the two children would join the nine orphans in care that are victims of sexist violence so far this year in Spain.

In the case of the Valencian Community, this woman from Almassora would be the third death in 2020, after the sexist murders of Moraira, Alicante, in February and Villanueva de Castellon, Valencia, on March 9.

The phone line for emergency calls is 016 and serves all victims of male violence 24 hours a day and in 51 different languages.