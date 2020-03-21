Spain Purchases 640K Testing Kits – Vaccines Will Be Fast Tracked – Zero Tolerance For Offenders







Spain has purchased 640,000 testing kits and any vaccine will be fast-tracked. 70% of those in intensive care are aged over 60 years old and the National Police chief warns of “zero tolerance” for those ignoring the lockdown, as reported by El Pais, the English edition.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the Committee for the Technical Management of Covid-19 held a press conference. María José Serra, from the Health Ministry’s Coordination Centre for Health Alerts, began by confirming that the director of her department, Fernando Simón had tested negative for the virus.

-- Advertisement --



Raquel Yotti, from the Carlos III Health Institute, said that there were at least four companies in Spain that were supplying coronavirus tests. “We have purchased 640,000 tests in the international market. The fast tests will be done in a number of different areas. The results come back in 15 minutes. They are already being distributed”.

María Jesús Lamas, from the Spanish Agency for Medications, explained that authorisation of any vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus would be fast-tracked, and would not have to go through usual processes.

The joint operational director of the National Police, José Ángel González, said that there would be “zero tolerance” for offenders. “We are not going to allow for a few people to behave imprudently. Yesterday we saw an increase in arrests, there were around 6,000 reports of disobeying the authorities.” González asked citizens to call 091 to report crimes, but also to use official social media accounts as well.







