Second Spain Guardia Civil officer death from coronavirus







THE Interior Ministry has confirmed the death this week of a second Guardia Civil officer from coronavirus.

Francisco Javier Collado, 38, was posted to the Herrera de la Mancha prison in Manzanares in Ciudad Real, the AEGC Spanish Guardia Civil Association reported.

His death came just two days after a 37-year-old officer died from the virus.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska revealed on Friday that 157 National Police and Guardia Civil officers in Spain have been infected with Covid-19.

Commenting at a press conference in the Moncloa Palace next to Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo, Grande-Marlaska attributed the high rate of infection in the two forces to the important risks associated with their jobs of guaranteeing compliance with the restrictions on mobility under the state of alarm. He therefore urged the public to comply with the regulations to prevent a greater risk of infection among officers.





The Interior Minister also revealed that there had by Friday been more than 31,000 reports for failing to comply with the State of Alarm restrictions and 350 arrests for serious disobedience.

He called on citizens “not to let down their guard and to maintain high defences” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.





“Before thinking of yourself think of others: in the infected, the dead, in all the Public Health personnel, the Armed Forces, the State Security forces; also those who supply our services and all the personnel on the front line of the fight against the pandemic”, Grande-Marlaska urged.

“Before being unsupportive, think of those who are risking their lives.”

He also made it clear that the DGT Traffic department is carrying out controls this weekend to ensure that anyone driving on the roads is doing so for essential reasons, and that only one person per vehicle is allowed unless the second person is a dependent.

