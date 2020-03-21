Number of Spain’s COVID-19 patients in intensive care shoot up 41% in last 24 hours, tripling in just 6 days







According to Spain’s latest statistics, the number of Coronavirus-infected patients needing intensive care has shot up by 41% in just 24 hours, and has tripled in just six days. Today there are around 471 more patients in intensive care, compared to yesterday – taking the total to 1,612, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of people infected with the COVID-19 disease has also seen a dramatic jump to almost 25,000 – 25% more than yesterday. The death toll stands at around 1,350 – registering an overnight increase of around 32%.

-- Advertisement --



The number of patients in intensive care is already putting a huge strain on the country’s healthcare system. Catalunia’s hospitals have noted an 803% increase overnight – from 33 in intensive care to 298. Madrid currently has the most cases of patients in intensive care, totalling 700 serious cases.

Despite the alarming rise in coronavirus cases, with both health officials and ministers warning that the ‘worst is yet to come’, it’s also encouraging to hear that some 2,215 people who had contracted the coronavirus have completely recovered to date.





This article was brought to you by Villa Toscana by La Sala 🔥❗FREE DELIVERY ❗🔥

Download the Villa Toscana App NOW to enjoy FREE DELIVERY on all orders 30€ & over 🍕

⁠📱Available on App Store & Google Play 📱

⁠APP STORE: https://apple.co/2QoKkYb

PLAY STORE: https://tiny.cc/n6aglz Tel: +34 951 89 94 64 | Email: info@villatoscanapizza.com