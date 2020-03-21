Netflix & YouTube reduce streaming quality for 30 days across EU to prevent Internet from collapsing







Both Netflix and YouTube have announced that they will reduce the video quality on their services in Europe for the next 30 days, to cope with the unprecedented demand resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Demand for streaming has spiked because people across Europe, particularly in countries like Spain, Italy and France, are in lockdown and need entertainment while confined to their homes.

According to studies, Netflix is responsible for a-fifth of the world’s internet steaming and downloads. The video-streaming provider said that lowering the picture quality would also help to reduce Netflix data consumption by a quarter. “We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25%, while also ensuring a good quality service for our members,” stated a Netflix spokesperson.

YouTube has also followed suit and said it will also reduce streaming quality due to the high demand. Google said it will “continue working with member state governments and network operators to minimise stress on the system, while also delivering a good user experience”.

Both companies confirmed that the measures will affect all video streams for 30 days.



