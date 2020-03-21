Hundreds of Retired Doctors from Costa Del Sol’s Malaga Pick Up Their Scrubs to Join the Battle Against the Coronavirus in Spain







The majority of the volunteer signups, organised by The College of Physicians, have been retired doctors over 61 years old.

A total of 250 medical professionals have re-registered onto the job market after Malaga’s College of Physicians began recruiting extra help to battle the coronavirus crisis in the city and general province of Malaga.

The largest number of registered volunteers, 127, are retired faculty members, who are older than 61.





The volunteers are specialised in almost all types of medicine, although the most prominent volunteers and from general medicine and family medicine.





The idea behind this is that the doctors, who only recently went into retirement, can use their experience to help assess residents and answer video consultations, as well as give support to the telephone hotline which has been created to help the population amidst the coronavirus crisis.

This initiative, organised at the start of the week by Malaga’s College of Physicians, has had a great repercussion amongst throughout the rest of Andalucia’s provinces. The total number of medics who have registered to this job market in the whole of Andalucia has now totalled to 709 professionals.