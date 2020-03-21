Huawei & Inditex donate a million masks each to help Spain battle coronavirus







Spain is expecting to receive approximately two million face masks from both Huawei & Inditex in China over the next few days to help the country’s healthcare workers battle the coronavirus crisis.

The country is expecting a delivery from Inditex’s warehouse in China containing around a million masks, as well as 5,000 disposable protection suits and other protective equipment. Zara’s warehouse (owned by Inditex) in Zaragoza is expected to receive the shipment on Monday.

Additionally, Ren Zhengfei, CEO of Shenzhen-based Huawei, the world’s largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment and second largest manufacturer of smartphones, has also donated a million masks to Spain to help combat the deadly disease. The shipment is being made by Air China’s commercial jet in the next few days. According to local sources, this supply of masks was reserved for the staff and families of Huawei in China, but as the situation is now improving in Asia, Zhengfei has generously decided to donate the supplies to Spain instead.





