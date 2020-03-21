Considering Fuel Prices and Much More this Lockdown Weekend







IF you need to drive to work then now may be a good time to fill up the tank with diesel or petrol as crude oil prices dropped considerably but are stabilising.

As share prices plummet especially on Wall Street, US Billionaire’s such as Warren Buffet, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are the biggest losers, but Spain’s top wealthy whilst hit, have not suffered anything as much.

-- Advertisement --



If you have investments in Spanish shares, then dividends already announced are in most cases quite safe, but many companies will suspend future dividends.

If you are wondering what to do with your time, reading is a plus and if you can sign up for Kindle Unlimited paying the monthly fee of £7.99 using a British bank card you can take out up to 10 books at a time from a choice of more than 1 million.

Streetwalkers are having a difficult time financially as they have to keep off the streets and are not considered one of the essential services that should remain open.





The EU will suspend its rules concerning State budget deficits in order to allow each member to take whatever steps it considers necessary to deal with the coronavirus.

Spanish farmers who need financial aid can now apply by May 15 and this date may be extended if agreed with the EU.





Thanks to the 3D printing phenomena, companies are now using that technology to produce masks and ventilators.

With the cancellation of concerts around the world, thousands of artists who are not in the big league have been cheered to receive news that many of the online downloaders such as Bandcamp and Songtradr will cut their charges to give more money to the performers.

Savia, the digital medical arm of Spanish insurance giant Mapre has announced that it will offer a free online consultation service for those in Spain who think they have symptoms associated with coronavirus.