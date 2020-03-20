Update On Coronavirus Statistics From China USA And Canada – Breaking News From Angola







China, America, and Canada report after 12 midnight GMT so we bring the latest statistics to you from these countries this Friday morning.

China has 80,967 cases with 39 new cases and 3 new deaths

-- Advertisement --



USA has 14,366 cases with 577 new cases and 10 new deaths

Canada has 873 cases with no new cases and no new deaths

According to Worldometer, Angola has its first case of COVID-19.





Around the world, there are 246,072 cases with 10,049 deaths and 88,483 recovered.

Keeping you updated 24/7.



