UK Cheltenham Festival racegoers who ignored pleas not to attend show report signs of the coronavirus







CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL RACEGOERS SAY THEY ARE SHOWING SIGNS OF THE VIRUS.

Despite widespread criticism, the four-day meeting went ahead last week, a number of punters and staff claim they are now showing symptoms of coronavirus.

This statement was released after Cheltenham Racecourse met with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) last week to discuss contingency plans if the Festival was to be postponed.

The statement read: “It remains full speed ahead for The Festival.”

It went on to say: “Racing continues to liaise closely with the government to stay on top of the situation and we are looking forward to four fantastic days of racing at Cheltenham.”

Housemates Andrew Maclean, 24 and Scott Saunders, 25, have quarantined themselves inside their home after coming down with a fever, cough and shortness of breath.





Mr Maclean and Mr Saunders, from Cheltenham, developed symptoms when they were working at a restaurant and bar, respectively, at the festival – at first thinking they only had colds – and now fear they passed their infection on to others.

The pair have questioned why Cheltenham went ahead despite the worsening crisis and the calls for it to be cancelled to prevent the spread of Covid-19.





However, after the race…

The British Horse Racing Authority announced that all meetings in the UK from today until the end of April have been cancelled.

More than 250,000 fans attended Cheltenham and, as of Monday, 10 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Gloucestershire, but that number is expected to dramatically rise.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I was at Cheltenham for three days last week and I am now showing all the symptoms of coronavirus, please be careful everyone.” Someone else replied to the above tweet: “Was there as well and showing signs.”