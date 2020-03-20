Spain’s Guardia Civil mourns loss of two agents killed by coronavirus over last 48 hours







Spain’s Guardia Civil mourns the loss of two agents killed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the space of just 48 hours.

The law enforcement body announced that its agent, Francisco Javier from Madrid, died today as a result of the virus. The 38-year-old is said to have been in quarantine at home for three days before being taken to hospital this morning as his symptoms became critical. He died a few hours after arriving in hospital.

Javier’s death follows the death of his companion, 37-year-old Pedro Alameda, just 24 hours earlier. Alameda also leaves behind his wife and a daughter of five-years-old.

