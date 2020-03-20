Spain’s Guardia Civil mourns loss of two agents killed by coronavirus over last 48 hours

By
Pepi Sappal
-
0
The two Guardia Civil agents who died in the last 48 hours, were reported to be colleagues.


Spain’s Guardia Civil mourns the loss of two agents killed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the space of just 48 hours.

The law enforcement body announced that its agent, Francisco Javier from Madrid, died today as a result of the virus. The 38-year-old is said to have been in quarantine at home for three days before being taken to hospital this morning as his symptoms became critical. He died a few hours after arriving in hospital.

Javier’s death follows the death of his companion, 37-year-old Pedro Alameda, just 24 hours earlier. Alameda also leaves behind his wife and a daughter of five-years-old.

