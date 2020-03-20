Scottish Hotel Slammed for Firing Staff then Kicking them out their rooms due to Coronavirus







STAFF AT THE POPULAR AVIEMORE COLYUMBRIDGE HOTEL IN SCOTLAND WERE SHOCKED TO RECEIVE A LETTER TELLING THEM TO “VACATE THE HOTEL ACCOMMODATIONS IMMEDIATELY” LEAVING ONE SPANISH STAFF MEMBER TO SLEEP IN A TENT.

Stunned workers were issued with a letter telling them that their services are no longer required at the Coylumbridge Hotel in Aviemore with immediate effect. One staff member took to Twitter to air his grievances, posting a snapshot of the letter. (pic below)

The letter read:

“Taking the latest Government advice, this letter is to confirm that with effect from 19th March 2020 your employment has been terminated as your services are no longer required.

“Your final payslip will include all hours worked up to and including your final day, together with any accrued holidays not already taken and one week’s pay in lieu of notice.

“You are asked to vacate the Hotel accommodations immediately, returning any company property to John Macfarlane, Hotel Controller before leaving the hotel.





“I would like to take this opportunity to wish you every success in securing future employment and thank you for your time at Britannia Hotels.”

Alvarito Garcia, a Spanish National, uploaded the letter on Facebook and let followers know he now plans to sleep in a tent, he also revealed around 30 other people had been let go.





In a show of kindness and support, another local hotel offered the unemployed staff free 7 days accommodation. He was bombarded with letters of support and offers of help, one Facebook user said: “If you live in Scotland you are Scottish”…

The company’s decision sparked an outpouring of anger online, as bosses were branded “despicable” amid calls to boycott the hotel.