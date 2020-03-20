No food for Spain’s Andalucia and water supply cut







People in Andalucia face the threat of food shortages and water supplies being cut due to government well closures.

The Spanish government has come down hard on the owners of illegal boreholes and ordered the closure of any that do not fall into the new guidelines.

Over 100 wells have been decommissioned since the tragic death of two-year-old Julen Rosello Garcia back in 2019.

-- Advertisement --



The young boy fell into an unmarked well while his family were nearby, prompting a large-scale two week rescue mission that captured the hearts of the Spanish nation.

The accident and subsequent recovery of Julen received extensive media coverage by Spanish and foreign media.

While the practice of well closure seems a logical decision, many farmers have been left without adequate water supplies thanks to the government’s lack of contingency plan.





In a country that is becoming increasingly dry and in very near danger of ‘desertification’ many of the boreholes provided the water needed to fuel one of the largest industries in the country.

Emilia Gomez, 50, a strawberry farmer from the Cordoban town of Lucena

del Puerto explained that since their well was closed, they have struggled with keeping their valuable crops alive.





He said: “We’ve been growing fruit for 40 years and it’s always taken water from the well. We’ve tried to legalise it many times but have always fallen at the last hurdle.

“And now they’ve shut down our wells without giving us another solution,” she continued.

Seprona, the police’s environmental unit, said approximately 1,400 wells and illegal boreholes have been closed since the Julen tragedy, however Government estimations suggest almost half a million are still in use across the country.

Spain’s subterranean reserves, such as those in the Andalucian Community, have long been a lifeline for the country’s agricultural industry, but levels are reducing fast with many becoming polluted.

“For a long time, it seemed like anyone could just take water and use the land with impunity,” says Juanjo Carmona, World Wildlife Fund’s coordinator for Donana National Park.

However while he understands the danger in unprotected wells, Carmona has accused the local governments of ‘looking the other way’ for years.